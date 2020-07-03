ENGLISH

    Vivo Y30 With MediaTek Helio P35 Soc Goes Official In India: Price And Specifications

    By
    |

    Vivo has launched yet another smartphone in its affordable 'Y' series in India. Following the launch of Vivo Y50, the company has now announced the Y30 in the country. It comes as another mid-range product by the company. The highlight of the latest model is a punch-hole display with an HD+ resolution, a quad-rear camera setup, and a big 5,000 mAh battery.

    Vivo Y30 Powered By MediaTek Helio P35 Soc Goes Official In India

     

    Vivo Y30 Full Specifications And Features

    The Vivo Y30 is launched with an LCD that measures 6.47-inches in size. The display delivers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. It features a punch-hole which is placed on the top-left corner. The in-display camera cut out accommodates an 8MP selfie camera.

    At the rear, the device features a quad-camera setup which comprises a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Other sensors on board are an 8MP sensor for wide-angle shots with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP sensor for macro shots, and another 2MP sensor for depth effect.

    The Vivo Y30 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 entry-level processor. It is announced in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It also has support for a microSD card. Software-side is handled by Android 10 OS which is layered with a custom Fun Touch OS.

    Additional features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The device features a microUSB port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack as connectivity options. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

    Vivo Y30 Price And Specifications

    The Vivo Y30 will be available for sale at Rs. 14,990. It is the pricing of the single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The device will be up for grabs starting at 8 PM today via Flipkart. You will be able to buy the handset in Dazzle Blue and Emerald Black shades.

     

    Looking at the over-all spec sheet, the Vivo Y30 looks more of an entry-level smartphone. It still has a dated microUSB port for charging. Also, the display delivers an HD+ resolution. At an asking price of Rs. 14,990, slightly upgraded hardware would have made sense.

    Read More About: vivo news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, July 3, 2020, 12:12 [IST]
