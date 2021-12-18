Vivo Y32 Goes Official With Snapdragon 680, Dual Cameras; Launching In India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has added a new handset to its Y-series named the Vivo Y32. The Vivo Y32 is the first phone to use the latest Snapdragon 680 processor to which will power mid-range devices like the upcoming Realme 9i and the Redmi Note 11 4G (global variant). Apart from this, the Vivo Y32 comes with dual rear cameras, a premium design, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and much more.

Vivo Y32 Features

The Vivo Y32 has been announced with a 6.51-inch LCD panel with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. There is a notch at the front to house the 8MP selfie camera sensor. At the rear, the phone has a dual rear camera setup including a 13MP main lens and a 2MP secondary sensor.

On the software front, the Vivo Y32 runs OriginOS based Android 11. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit with 18W fast charging support. The Snapdragon 680 processor is paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

For connectivity, the phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the Vivo Y32 measures 164.26 x 76.08 x 8mm in dimensions and weighs 182g.

Vivo Y32 Price & Availability

In terms of pricing, the Vivo Y32 carries a price tag of ¥1,399 (around Rs. 16,745) in China. The phone will be available in two color options namely - Harumi Blue, Foggy Night. As of now, there are no details regarding the global launch of the Vivo Y32. The plus point of the handset is the SD680 chip. However, the missing 5G connectivity can be a downside.

Vivo is also prepping up to launch the Vivo S12 series smartphones and the Vivo Watch 2 on December 22. The Vivo S12 series will comprise the standard S12 and the S12 Pro. Recently, the specifications and pricing of the Vivo S12 were revealed via China Telecom's listing. Both smartphones will come with dual-front cameras, MediaTek processors, 44W charging, and so on.

