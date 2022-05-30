Vivo Y33e 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery Announced; Price & Features News oi-Akshay Kumar

Vivo has introduced the Vivo Y33e smartphone as a budget offering. The handset has arrived as a variant of the Vivo Y33s 5G and the Y33T, which were launched earlier this year. The new Vivo Y33e 5G offers a 5G-enabled MediaTek Dimensity processor, a beefy battery, the latest iteration of Android, and a dual primary camera module on the back.

Vivo Y33e 5G Design, Display Specifications

The Vivo Y33e 5G offers a waterdrop notch above the screen to house the selfie snapper. At the rear, the phone provides a dual-tone finish and a square camera module to house the two main shooters and an LED flash unit. In the software department, the device boots Origin Ocean OS that's based on Android 12. For security, there's a fingerprint sensor on the right side of the new Vivo smartphone.

The Vivo Y33e 5G has been fitted with a 6.51-inch display, which utilizes an LCD screen panel. There's a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels provided onboard alongside the refresh rate of 60Hz. At the rear, the phone has a 13MP main snapper, which is aided by a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, the device provides an 8MP shooter on the front.

At the helm, the Vivo Y33e 5G is equipped with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, which is further expandable. The connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and the USB Type-C port. A 5,000 mAh battery with 10W fast charging support keeps the device running.

Vivo Y33e 5G Price, Availability

The Vivo Y33e 5G has been priced competitively at just Rs. 15,000. The 5G smartphone will be available in China initially in Fluorite Black and Magic Blue color options. As of now, the brand hasn't provided global launch details of the new Vivo Y series handset.

As for the Vivo Y33s, the phone's sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is available in India for Rs. 17,990 and is being offered in Mirror Black and Midday Dream color options. The Vivo Y33T costs Rs. 17,990 and it is available in three color models in India - Mid Day Dream, Mirror Black, and Starry Gold.

Best Mobiles in India