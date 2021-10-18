Vivo Y33s Price Hiked By Rs. 1,000 In India; Should You Still Buy It? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo Y33s is the mid-range device from Vivo which made its debut back in August in India. Now, Vivo has increased the price of the handset by Rs. 1,000. The new price is already reflecting on the official site and other e-commerce sites. In terms of features, the Vivo Y33s includes 50MP triple cameras, a large display, and much more. Check out here the new price of the Vivo Y33s.

Vivo Y33s New Price

The Vivo Y33s was launched at Rs. 17,990 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. Now, you need to purchase the device by paying Rs. 18,990. Further, the phone is available in two color options - Mirror Black and Midday Dream. It is also important to note that, the Midday Dream color variant is still selling for Rs. 17,990 at Amazon.

Vivo Y33s Features

The Vivo Y33s has a 6.58-inch display which offers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and there is a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera sensor. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 8GB RAM along with 4GB extended RAM support. The 128GB onboard storage of the Vivo Y33s is also expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

For cameras, there is a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calls. At the rear, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP macro sensor.

Moreover, the device runs Android 11 OS and gets its power from a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W quick charging support. Connectivity features include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth. It also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C.

Vivo Y33s: Should You Still Buy It?

The Vivo Y33s offers decent features including 50MP triple cameras, an FHD+ display, and a large battery. However, the device misses out on 5G connectivity and a higher refresh rate which are now common in this price range. All in all, you can get a better option under Rs. 20,000 segment which will offer better camera features, a powerful processor, and 5G connectivity as well.

