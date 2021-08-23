Vivo Y33s With 50MP Triple Camera Goes Official In India; Worth Considering? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has launched another mid-range smartphone in its "Y" smartphone lineup in India called the Vivo Y33s. The device was tipped alongside the Vivo Y22 which has also gone official last week in the country. The device brings some better features compared to the Y22; specifically a 50MP triple rear camera setup and an FHD+ display.

Vivo Y33s Key Specifications And Features

The Vivo Y33s biggest highlight is the triple rear camera setup which has a 50Mp primary sensor that has an f/1.8 aperture. The main camera is paired up with a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP macro sensor with the same f/2.4 aperture.

The Vivo Y33s employs a big 6.58-inch display which has an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The LCD panel features a waterdrop notch similar to the Vivo Y21 that packs a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. The selfie snapper has an f/2.0 aperture.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y33s uses the Helio G80 processor which is paired with 8GB RAM. The device also has 4GB extended RAM support. The handset has been announced with a 128GB storage capacity. The handset also has up to 1TB expandable microSD card support.

The Vivo Y33s has a fingerprint scanner integrated within the power key. The device will ship with Android 11 OS. In terms of connectivity, the device offers standard 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth. It also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port that charges a 5,000 mAh battery. The device also has 18W quick charging support.

Vivo Y33s India Price And Sale Details

The Vivo Y33s comes in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which will cost you Rs. 17,990. The device can be purchased via leading online retail stores such as Amazon, Flipkart, Tatacliq, and the company's official website. You can select from Mirror Black and Midday Dream colors.

Is Vivo Y33s Worth Considering In The Mid-Range Segment?

The Vivo Y33s is overall a decent phone which retails under Rs. 20,000 price bucket. But if you consider all the aspects, the pricing is a bit higher. That's because this category now offers 5G smartphones with comparable features. The Realme 8 5G and Narzo 30 Pro are such examples. In fact, the Realme 8 Pro which is a standard 4G phone offers a better camera and other features.

