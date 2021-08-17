Vivo Y33s, Y21 Arriving Soon In India; Here's What New Affordable Devices Will Offer News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is gearing up to launch two new smartphones in its affordable "Y" smartphone lineup in India. The upcoming devices said to hit the shelves are the Vivo Y33s and the Vivo Y21. Both devices will be introduced with features such as an FHD+ display, extended RAM support, and up to triple-rear cameras. When can we expect Vivo to launch its new affordable smartphones in India and reveal all features? Take a look:

Vivo Y33s, Vivo Y21 India Launch Confirmed

Both Vivo Y33s and the Vivo Y21's India launch has been tipped by 91Mobiles. The report shared by the publications reveals all the key specifications as well as the design of the upcoming affordable devices.

As per the report, both smartphones will be announced next week in India. However, no specific date has been revealed. Vivo has also not confirmed any such development, but might confirm the same if the launch is indeed in the pipeline.

Vivo Y33s Rumored Features

The Vivo Y33s poster images suggest an iridescent rear panel with a square-shaped camera module on the top-left. The upcoming Vivo Y series smartphone is rumoured to be a standard 4G handset powered by the Helio G80 processor.

The octa-core MediaTek gaming processor will support 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. There will be a 4GB extended RAM feature. The handset will have Android 11 OS which will be topped by Funtouch OS 11.1 skin.

The Vivo Y33s is speculated to feature a 6.58-inch Halo FullView display with 1080 x 2408 pixels FHD+ resolution. The front panel will store a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The back panel will have three sensors including a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. A 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging is said to complete the setup here.

What About The Vivo Y21?

The Vivo Y21 is reported to pack toned-down specifications compared to the Vivo Y33s. The display here will measure 6.51-inches but will offer an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The panel will have a waterdrop notch that will accommodate an 8MP camera for selfies.

The Vivo Y21 will have a dual-rear camera unlike the triple-lens setup on the Y33s. This model will offer a 13MP main camera and a 2MP macro sensor. The device will employ an entry-level Helio G35 processor paired with 4GB RAM.

This model will also have extended RAM support, but the capacity is lower at 1GB. The device is said to come with 128GB onboard storage and Android 11 OS. The handset will have a 5,000 mAh battery supported by 18W fast charging.

