Vivo Y35 4G Teaser Reveals Key Specs; India Launch On Cards

The Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is allegedly prepping a new device in the Y series. The talk is about the Vivo Y35 4G, which is likely to be launched soon in India. Previously, this smartphone was spotted on the BIS certification database, hinting at its imminent launch in the country. Now, a promotional image poster meant for marketing purposes has been leaked.

Vivo Y35 4G Launch Teaser

The promotional teaser was shared by the known tipster Paras Guglani and RootMyGalaxy. The poster shows the upcoming Vivo smartphone in the Dawn Gold color option. From the existing reports, it is known that the Vivo Y35 4G could feature a triple-camera setup at the rear comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary bokeh sensor and another 2MP macro lens. The device is likely to feature a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

Furthermore, the poster related to the Vivo Y35 4G hints that the smartphone could be launched with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. While it does not mention other storage configurations, we can expect the same to arrive in a few more variants. There will be 8GB of virtual memory expansion as well. A 5000mAh battery is likely to power the Vivo smartphone on cards along with 44W FlashCharge fast charging tech.

While the Vivo Y35 4G teaser shows the presence of a Dawn Gold color option, the company is likely tipped to be working on a Black variant as well. The leak suggests that this smartphone could be launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, run Android 12 OS topped with the company's proprietary FunTouchOS 12 and a slew of other features.

The Vivo Y35 4G is likely to feature a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage space, a USB Type-C port for charging, and a 6.58-inch FHD+ display. The other aspect that have been revealed by the poster includes Audio Booster 2.0 support. We can expect the device to carry a budget price point.

