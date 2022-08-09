Vivo Y35 Mid-Range Phone Coming Soon To India; Can It Take On Competition? News oi-Akshay Kumar

Vivo recently announced that it will be launching the Vivo Y35 4G smartphone in Malaysia on August 11. Apart from Malaysia, the company also seems to be planning to release the device in other markets like India soon. Ahead of an official announcement, the Vivo Y35 4G has been spotted in the database of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Vivo Y35 4G BIS Listing Suggests Imminent Launch

The BIS listing of the Vivo Y35 4G suggests that the brand is planning to launch the phone in India as soon after the unveiling in Malaysia on August 11. The handset has been certified by BIS under model number V2205, which is similar to the previous certifications of the smartphone. Unfortunately, the BIS certification hasn't revealed anything about the specs of the device, but we already know much about it from the previous leaks.

Vivo Y35 4G Will Be A Mid-Range Offering

The Vivo Y35 4G will be arriving as a mid-range offering in India. The phone's design, specifications, and color options were already leaked earlier. The handset will be arriving with a waterdrop notch above the screen to house the selfie snapper and minimal bezels. At the rear, the phone will be equipped with a large square camera module, which will be housing three lenses and the multi-LED flash unit.

As for the specs, the Vivo Y35 4G is tipped to arrive with a 6.58-inch LCD display, which will be offering full HD+ resolution and a regular screen refresh rate of 60Hz. At the helm, the phone will be having the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset. The SoC is expected to be accompanied by 8GB of RAM and a massive 256GB of native storage, which will be further expandable by inserting a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y35 4G will be flaunting a 50MP primary camera on the back with an aperture of f/1.8. There will also be a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP depth sensor onboard the smartphone. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP shooter. The 4G-enabled offering will have dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. A 5,000 mAh battery will complete the specs of the handset.

Can Vivo Y35 4G Take On Competition?

As mentioned above, the Vivo Y35 4G will be arriving as a mid-range 4G smartphone in the Indian market. Going by the pricing of previous Vivo phones, we expect it to be priced at around Rs. 15,000 in the country. However, the Snapdragon 680 SoC-powered offering will have to face stiff competition from many smartphones that are 5G-enabled and are priced under Rs. 15,000.

Some of the main competitors that will have an edge over the Vivo Y35 4G include the iQOO Z6 5G, Realme 9 5G, Infinix Note 12 5G, Samsung Galaxy F23 5G, Samsung Galaxy M13 5G, and the Poco M4 Pro 5G. These all are priced below Rs. 15,000 in the country. So, the Vivo Y35 4G will clearly have tough competition in India for being a 4G phone for around Rs. 15,000.

Best Mobiles in India