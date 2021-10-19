Vivo Y3s Budget Phone With Helio P35 SoC Announced In India; How Much Does It Cost? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has launched multiple budget phones this year across the globe and n India. However, the company has been most aggressive with the Y series and added several devices in this affordable series. The Vivo Y3s announced last month in the global market has now arrived in the Indian market. The device has been launched as the rebranded Vivo V17 with features like the Helio P35 SoC and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y3s Full Specifications And Features

The Vivo Y3s comes as an entry-level phone powered by the Helio P35 octa-core processor aided by PowerVR IMG GE8320 GPU. The device has been launched with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration and Android 11 OS. The device also supports an external microSD card for storage expansion.

Upfront, the Vivo Y3s employs a 6.35-inch LCD display which supports 720P HD+ resolution, 19:3:9 aspect ratio, and 89.04 percent screen-to-body ratio. The optics here includes a triple-camera setup at the back including a 13MP main sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a set of 2MP sensors for macro shots and depth mapping. The device uses an 8MP sensor for selfies with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Vivo Y3s' connectivity options include standard 4G network support, Wi-Fi, OTG, and Bluetooth. The handset also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microUSB port for charging and data transfer. The battery capacity here is 5,000 mAh with regular 10W charging speeds.

Vivo Y3s India Price And Sale Details

The Vivo Y3s has been launched in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option which you can buy at Rs. 9,490. This sub Rs. 10,000 price tag along with a triple-rear camera module and a massive 5,000 mAh battery makes it one of the most competent budget phones in the country. But, it would have been a perfect deal if there were a 90Hz HD+ display and a bigger primary camera sensor.

