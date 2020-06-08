ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vivo Y50 Sale Set For June 10 In India

    By
    |

    Vivo unveiled its budget-friendly handset - the Vivo Y50 in China in April. Now the company is gearing up to launch the Vivo Y50 in the Indian market. Earlier this month, reports from 91mobiles revealed that Vivo would soon launch its mid-range phone in India. The Vivo Y50 will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting June 10.

    Vivo Y50 Sale Set For June 10 In India

     

    Expected Price In Indian Market

    The Vivo Y50 is available for purchase in China with a price tag of 1,698 Yuan (around Rs.18,000). Now, there is a microsite for the Vivo Y50 on Flipkart. According to the microsite, the phone will be offered in white and black color variants in India. However, there is no information about the price of the phone in the Indian market. We are expecting the phone will arrive in India with a price tag of around Rs. 18,000.

    Vivo Y50 Specifications

    The handset sports a 6.53-inch iView display with a resolution of 2340 × 1,080 pixels. In terms of design, the display features a punch hole notch at its upper left corner and there is a fingerprint sensor.

    The device is powered by the Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with up to 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The memory is expandable with up to 256GB of memory via a microSD card. Coming to the software, the device has preinstalled Android 10 OS with FunTouch OS 10 on top. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for a 15W charger.

    In terms of optics, it has a quad-camera setup on its back panel which comprises a 13MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro shooter, and another 2MP depth sensor. On the front side, it has a 16MP selfie camera. For connectivity, it supports WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, Volte, and more.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vivo smartphones news
    Story first published: Monday, June 8, 2020, 13:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 8, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X