Vivo Y50 TENAA Listing Reveals Complete Specifications Ahead Of Launch News oi-Karan Sharma

Vivo is gearing up to launch its upcoming smartphone - the Vivo Y50 in the Chinese market soon. It seems that the company is not ready to take a break any time soon. Now, the smartphone has appeared on the Chinese certification site TENAA, revealing all the specifications of the phone. Here are the details:

The upcoming Vivo smartphone is listed with the model number V1990A. According to the listing, the device will arrive with 162.39 x 77.33 x 8.85mm dimensions and weighing around 204.1 grams. The listing also recommends that the phone will be available for sale in gold color option. However, the TENAA image showcased the smartphone in the gradient blue color.

Looking at the image of the forthcoming Vivo phone, we can safely say that the material used to build the chassis of the phone can be polycarbonate. On the right, it sports a volume rocker keys along with the power button. There is also a dedicated button for voice assistant on the left side of the phone.

Besides, the Vivo smartphone with model number V1990A will feature a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display along with a punch-hole cutout. According to the TENAA listing, the smartphone offers 1080 x 2340 pixels full HD+ resolution with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. The Vivo Y50 draws power from a 4,880 mAh non-removable battery. The 3C certification revealed that it would pack a 10W charger inside the retail box.

The smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, clubbed with 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The phone is said to arrive in 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The listing suggests that the phone runs Android 10 operating system and it will also feature a microSD card slot to expand the storage.

As far as cameras are concerned, the upcoming smartphone will flaunt a triple rear-camera setup including 16MP primary camera + 8MP telephoto lens + 5MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. A rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is also there on the smartphone. On the selfie front, the smartphone is said to feature a 16MP front camera setup.

Thought About Vivo Y50

Considering the specifications of the Vivo Y50, we can safely say that the phone will launch in the mid-range segment. The screen and camera specifications look decent and the battery part is also massive, which might be expected to deliver a fair battery life.

However, the sale of the smartphone is still in questions. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, most of the smartphone companies are facing difficulties in supply chains. Let's see when the company is planning to launch the device and make it available for sale.

