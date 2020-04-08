ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vivo Y50 With Quad Cameras Launched: Price, And Specifications

    By
    |

    Vivo has officially launched a new smartphone on April 6. Called Vivo Y50, the phone has been released in Cambodia. The Vivo Y50 has been announced through the company's Cambodia Facebook page before being taken down. The latest Vivo phone is up for pre-orders for a starting price of Rs 18,590 approximately. There's no confirmation on when the phone will come in India. we can expect to see the Smartphone very soon in India.

    Vivo Y50 With Quad Cameras Launched: Price, And Specifications

     

    Vivo Y50 Specification And Availability

    The smartphone flaunts a punch-hole screen to accommodate the selfie camera while there's a quad-camera setup at the back. The smartphone has a unique gradient design with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Other key specifications include a 5,000-mAh battery, a 6.53-inch full HD+ display, and an Android 10 OS with FunTouch OS 10 custom skin on top.

    Other details of the phone haven't been officially revealed yet. A recent leak revealed that the Vivo Y50 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

    Vivo Y50 appears in Starry Black and Iris Blue colours. The quad rear camera comprises a 13MP primary camera; an 8MP camera; a 2MP camera, an another 2MP camera. The Vivo Y50 connectivity options could have 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. The phone supports face unlocks.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vivo smartphones news
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 16:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 8, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X