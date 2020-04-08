Just In
- 2 min ago Want A Printer? Here Are Options You Can Buy Under Rs. 8,000
-
- 25 min ago Airtel, Reliance Jio Offering Commission To People Who Help Others In Recharging
- 28 min ago Voot Select Subscription Plans India: Best Voot Plans, Offers, Price And Validity Details
- 32 min ago Netflix Parental Controls Now Let You Hide Movies, TV Series From Kids’ Profiles
Don't Miss
- Finance Maruti Suzuki Production Fell By 32% In March
- Movies Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari On Her First Biopic Murthy: It's Very Challenging
- Automobiles Kia Motors India Donate Rs 2 Crore To State’s Relief Fund: Also Provides Free Services Till July
- Lifestyle Shab-e-Barat 2020: Date, Rituals And Significance Of This Day
- Sports Lockdown Days: Virat Kohli challenged by tennis great Roger Federer for a volleying drill
- News COVID-19: Medical staff at Mumbai hospital protest over PPE quality
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Himachal Pradesh In April
- Education CBSE Academic Calendar 2020-21 For Class 1 To 12
Vivo Y50 With Quad Cameras Launched: Price, And Specifications
Vivo has officially launched a new smartphone on April 6. Called Vivo Y50, the phone has been released in Cambodia. The Vivo Y50 has been announced through the company's Cambodia Facebook page before being taken down. The latest Vivo phone is up for pre-orders for a starting price of Rs 18,590 approximately. There's no confirmation on when the phone will come in India. we can expect to see the Smartphone very soon in India.
Vivo Y50 Specification And Availability
The smartphone flaunts a punch-hole screen to accommodate the selfie camera while there's a quad-camera setup at the back. The smartphone has a unique gradient design with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Other key specifications include a 5,000-mAh battery, a 6.53-inch full HD+ display, and an Android 10 OS with FunTouch OS 10 custom skin on top.
Other details of the phone haven't been officially revealed yet. A recent leak revealed that the Vivo Y50 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.
Vivo Y50 appears in Starry Black and Iris Blue colours. The quad rear camera comprises a 13MP primary camera; an 8MP camera; a 2MP camera, an another 2MP camera. The Vivo Y50 connectivity options could have 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. The phone supports face unlocks.
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
37,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
17,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
14,999
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
32,999
-
36,950
-
18,999
-
11,999
-
11,999
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
29,999
-
8,999
-
39,990