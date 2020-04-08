Vivo Y50 With Quad Cameras Launched: Price, And Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has officially launched a new smartphone on April 6. Called Vivo Y50, the phone has been released in Cambodia. The Vivo Y50 has been announced through the company's Cambodia Facebook page before being taken down. The latest Vivo phone is up for pre-orders for a starting price of Rs 18,590 approximately. There's no confirmation on when the phone will come in India. we can expect to see the Smartphone very soon in India.

Vivo Y50 Specification And Availability

The smartphone flaunts a punch-hole screen to accommodate the selfie camera while there's a quad-camera setup at the back. The smartphone has a unique gradient design with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Other key specifications include a 5,000-mAh battery, a 6.53-inch full HD+ display, and an Android 10 OS with FunTouch OS 10 custom skin on top.

Other details of the phone haven't been officially revealed yet. A recent leak revealed that the Vivo Y50 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage.

Vivo Y50 appears in Starry Black and Iris Blue colours. The quad rear camera comprises a 13MP primary camera; an 8MP camera; a 2MP camera, an another 2MP camera. The Vivo Y50 connectivity options could have 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor. The phone supports face unlocks.

Best Mobiles in India