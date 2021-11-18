Vivo Y50t With Triple Cameras, 4,500 mAh Battery Announced; Check Indian Pricing, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo X70 series has been trending on the global market for a while now for its premium, flagship features. At the same time, Vivo has been gradually expanding its product offering with a couple of new launches. The latest one is the Vivo Y50t, which has debuted in the company's home market, China. From the looks of it, the Vivo Y50t comes as a mid-ranger.

Vivo Y50t Features

The new Vivo Y50t features a 6.53-inch LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The display offers a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 394ppi pixel density. There's also a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner to house the 8MP selfie camera. The cameras support features like 2x digital zoom, autofocus, and anti-shake video recording

The rear cameras include a 48MP primary shooter paired with a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Under the hood, the Vivo Y50t gets its power from the Snapdragon 720G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The processor is also coupled with Adreno 618 GPU.

Also, the Vivo Y50t packs a 4,500 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support. The phone runs Android 10-based OriginOS and will likely offer further Android upgrades. It also includes the usual connectivity options like a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.1, Micro USB port, and Wi-Fi.

Vivo Y50t Price, Availability

The Vivo Y50t is currently available in China for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB model, priced at CNY 1,399 (around Rs. 16,300). The smartphone is available in Secret Realm Black and Bihailan (Blue) colors and can be purchased from the official Chinese Vivo website.

Vivo Y50t Price In India

The Vivo Y50t price in India is still under wraps. Moreover, its availability in the country and the global market is yet to be disclosed. If the Vivo Y50t arrives in India, it could further up the competition in the mid-range segment. Going by the specs and the Chinese pricing, the Vivo Y50t in India could be priced less than Rs. 20,000 or just about Rs. 15,000.

