Vivo Y51 (2020) Receives BIS Certification; India Launch Imminent

Vivo Y51 (2020) is the latest mid-range offering from the company which made its debut in Pakistan back in September. Now, Vivo is prepping up to launch the handset in India soon. The phone with model number Vivo V2030 was recently spotted on the BIS by MySmartPrice. The certification does not mention the moniker of the device. However, the phone with the same model number has also appeared on the Indonesian Telecom certification with Vivo Y51 moniker.

Vivo Y51: Features

As for the specifications, the Vivo Y51 (2020) flaunts a full-HD+ 6.38-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. There is a waterdrop notch for the front camera. Under the hood, the smartphone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Soc coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It also supports additional storage expansion up 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Running Android 10, the device gets its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. In terms of optics, the Vivo Y51 (2020) features a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP portrait shooter. Upfront, it gets a 16MP selfie camera.

Furthermore, the camera of the phone supports voice control, slow-motion recording, super macro, super night mode, and AI face beauty. On the front is a 16-megapixel snapper. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and it also sports an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Coming to the price, the Vivo Y51 (2020) is selling in Pakistan at PKR 36,999 (around Rs. 16,300) for the sole 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. Now, it remains to be seen whether the Indian variant will get any more storage options. Besides, the handset is launched in Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue, and Dreamy White color options.

