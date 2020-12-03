Vivo Y51 Officially Announced; Features Design Identical To X50 Series News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has added a new member to its affordable 'Y' smartphone lineup in the international market. The latest model introduced by the brand is the Vivo Y51. The company has announced the device with a design similar to the flagship X50 series. But the similarities are limited to the rear panel. The key highlights of this handset include a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 48MP triple camera module, and the latest Android 11 OS. Check out the full spec-sheet along with its pricing and availability below:

Vivo Y51 Complete Specifications

Vivo has used the mid-range octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor to power the Y51. The chipset gets paired up with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The unit also has support for adding up to 1TB microSD card. This will take care of the storage crunch issue.

The Vivo Y51 will boot on Android 11 OS and will have the Funtouch OS 11 UI pre-installed. Upfront, the Vivo Y51 packs a 6.58-inch display. It is an IPS LCD panel that delivers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. There is a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The triple-lens camera module at the back panel features a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. Accompanying the primary lens is an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor which has an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP tertiary lens which has an f/2.4 aperture. The 16MP selfie snapper is housed inside a waterdrop notch.

Connectivity aspects include a dual SIM card, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port. Notably, the power key on the Vivo Y1s doubles up as a fingerprint scanner.

Vivo Y51 Price And Sale Details

The Vivo Y51 is announced in Indonesia at an asking price of Rp 3,599,000 which is around Rs. 18,836 in Indian currency. It is likely to arrive sometime later this year in India. The company might reveal its arrival details in the country sometime soon.

