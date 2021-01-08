Just In
Vivo Y51a (2021) To Launch Soon In India; Snapdragon 662 SoC Tipped
Vivo seems to be launching a new phone under its Y-series. MySmartPrice has reported that the company is planning to bring the Vivo Y51a (2021) soon to the Indian market. The smartphone is expected to be a toned-down version of the Vivo Y51 which was launched in the country last month.
Further, the report states the upcoming Vivo Y51a (2021) will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. Apart from this, nothing much is known about the device. However, we can expect more leaks on the same in the coming days.
Vivo introduced the Vivo Y51 and the Vivo Y20A phones in December. The Vivo Y51 is available at 17,990, while the Vivo Y20A falls under the budget segment. We can expect the price of the upcoming phone to be slightly cheaper than the standard Vivo Y51.
To recall, the Vivo Y51 sports a 6.58-inch Full HD+ display with 2408 x 1080 pixel resolution. There is also a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The device runs the mid-range octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired up with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage which also supports a microSD card.
Coming to the software, the Vivo Y51 runs Android 11 OS with Funtouch OS 11 UI. For imaging, the phone packs a triple-lens setup at the back panel consisting of a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture. Other sensors include an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP tertiary lens with an f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, it gets a 16MP selfie shooter.
Furthermore, the phone gets its fuel from a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity aspects include a dual SIM card, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port for charging.
