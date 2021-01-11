Vivo Y51A With Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched In India: Price And Availability News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has announced another Y-series device called the Vivo Y51A. The features of the latest mid-range device are almost similar to the Vivo Y51 that made its debut last month. The new handset comes in a single storage and two color options. The features of the Vivo Y51A include a huge battery, Snapdragon 662 chipset, and much more.

Vivo Y51A Price In India

The single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option will cost Rs. 17,990 and will be available for purchase on the Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and offline retail stores. It has been launched in Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony color options.

Buyers can also get multiple offers on the Vivo Y51A such as Rs. 1,000 cashback using HDFC Bank, zero down payment schemes from Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, IDFC First Bank, and more.

Vivo Y51A Features

The Vivo Y51A has a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD IPS display with a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. There is a waterdrop-style notch and it supports 60Hz refresh rate. Although you can now get a high-refresh-rate display in the same price range. The handset packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The 128GB of internal storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

Moreover, a 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device and comes with 18W fast charging support. Software-wise, it runs on Android 11 with custom UI FunTouchOS 11 on top of it. For imaging, there is a triple-camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary lens with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP sensor. Upfront, it has a 16MP selfie shooter for selfies and videos.

On the connectivity front, the Vivo Y51A supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz/5.0GHz), GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, dual-SIM support, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

