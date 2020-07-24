Vivo Y51s With Exynos 880 Octa-Core SoC Launched: Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has launched the Y51s in China which has similarities with the Vivo Y70s except for a few differences. The phone will be available for purchase in China starting on July 29. The device comes in a single storage variant and three color options. The Vivo Y51s retails in China for CNY 1,798 (approx. Rs. 19,100) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The color variant includes such as Secret Realm Black, Snow Feather White, and Bihailan Blue.

Vivo Y51s Specifications

The Vivo Y51s sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also offers a resolution of 1080 X 2340 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.72 percent. Under the hood, it is powered by the 2.0GHz octa-core Exynos 880 chipset along with Mali-G76 MP5 GPU. The phone measures 162.05 x 76.61 x 8.46mm dimensions and weighs 190 grams.

Coming to the software, it runs on Android 10 based on Funtouch OS 10.5. The device gets fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery along with an 18W fast charging support. For security purpose, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor alongside a face unlock.

In terms of optics, the phone has a triple rear camera setup which includes a 48MP main sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, the device features an 8MP punch hole shooter with an f/2.05 aperture.

For connectivity options, it supports 5G, dual-SIM 4G, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, GPS + GLONASS and a 3.5mm headphone jack just like other phones.

There is no information about the launch in the Indian market at this moment. However, if it is launched in the future, it is expected to come under Rs. 20,000. Looking at the above specs, it can be said that the features are not too bad in terms of price. The company has added a 4,500 mAh, triple camera along with a larger display. However, nowadays we get the same features in phones below Rs. 10,000. Rather more massive batteries, advanced cameras are available.

