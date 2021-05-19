Vivo Y52 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 48MP Triple Lens Launched News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has brought another affordable 5G-enabled device named the Vivo Y52. The latest offering comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which also runs the Realme 8 5G. Other aspects include a 5,000 mAh battery, triple cameras, and much more.

Vivo Y52 5G Features

The smartphone features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2408 pixels) display and the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC is coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB, expandable via microSD card. Running Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, the Vivo Y52 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging tech.

Moreover, there is a triple camera module that houses a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and another 2MP lens. Upfront, it gets an 8MP selfie shooter. For connectivity, the Vivo Y52 5G includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, it has a side-positioned fingerprint sensor for security.

Vivo Y52 5G Price And Availability

The brand is yet to announce the price of the Vivo Y52 5G. It comes in a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant; however, there is no info on whether the device will come with other RAM/storage options. As the Vivo Y52 5G offers some similar features and design as the Vivo Y72 5G, then the price can also be expected almost similar to the Vivo Y72 5G. If this appears to be true, the Vivo Y52 will cost around Rs. 25,000.

Vivo Y52 5G: What's New?

Looking at the features, we can say there is nothing new in the Vivo Y52 5G. Vivo has borrowed the design as well the chipset from the existing Vivo Y72. Difference between the both Vivo Y72 and the Vivo Y52 is their camera sensor. You get a 64MP main lens and 8MP ultra-wide-lens on the Vivo Y72. Besides, it also features a 16MP front camera instead of an 8MP camera on the Vivo Y52 5G.

Moreover, Vivo has not shared any info regarding the international availability of these handsets yet. We expect to get at least one device in India. If this turns to be true, the Y52 5G will be a great competitor to the Realme 8 5G which comes with almost similar features starting at Rs. 14,999.

