Vivo Y52s Launch Pegged For December 10; Dual-Cameras, Dimensity 720G SoC Tipped

It seems that Vivo has another new smartphone ready to be introduced in the 'Y' series. Following the Vivo Y51, the company is now expected to introduce the Vivo Y52. The upcoming variant has made an appearance at the China Telecom listing. There is no official confirmation on the launch of the Y52, but the leaks suggest its arrival next week in China.

Vivo Y52 Launch And Price Details

The Vivo Y52 is listed with the V2057 model number on the China Telecom listing. It has earlier cleared its certification with the same model number via TENNA and 3C mobile authentication website. As per the China Telecom website, the company will be launching this device on December 10. However, Vivo is yet to confirm this piece of information.

The website also reveals a 1,998 Yuan price tag which translates to roughly around Rs. 22,543. The color options mentioned are Color Sea, Monet, and Titanium Gray. The leaked image hints at a dual-tone gradient rear panel. The dual-cameras are aligned in a triangular-shape along with the LED flash inside a square module.

Coming to the rumored hardware, the Vivo Y52 is said to be driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. This octa-core processor will come with 5G network support. The handset is said to be available in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It will likely come with external microSD card support as well.

The device is expected to flaunt a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display. It is said to offer 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and sport a U-shaped notch. The dual-lens setup is speculated to house a 48MP primary sensor and 2MP sensor. The device might use an 8MP sensor for selfies. Its battery capacity is unknown at the moment. However, it is said to boot on Android 10 OS.

