Vivo Y52s Mid-Range Smartphone Launched: What Are The Highlights? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has added yet another product to its affordable 'Y' smartphone lineup. The company has now introduced the Vivo Y52s in China as its new mid-range offering. The smartphone is launched in multiple color options with features like fast charging supported 5,000 mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity processor. What other features does it offer? Let's have a look:

Vivo Y52s Full Specifications

The majority of the Vivo Y52s' features were already revealed by the China Telecom listing just a few days ago. The device is announced with the MediaTek 720 octa-core processor. The processor gets clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

The smartphone also has external microSD card support. The smartphone comes with a 5G network upfront. Upfront, there is a tall 6.58-inch display. It is an IPS LCD panel that supports an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and has a high 90Hz refresh rate. There is a U-shaped notch for the selfie camera.

Speaking of optics, the device packs two cameras along with an LED flash inside a square-shaped module at the back. The rear camera setup has a 48MP primary sensor which is paired up with a 2MP sensor for the bokeh effect.

The waterdrop notch stores an 8MP camera for selfies and video calling. The connectivity aspect of the Vivo Y52s comprises a 3.5 mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. A 5,000 mAh battery powers the device which is supported by 18W fast charging technology.

Vivo Y52s Price And Availability

The Vivo Y52s' base model is labeled at RMB 1.598 which is around Rs. 18,000 in Indian currency. The 8GB RAM option could be purchased for RMB 1,798 which is approximately Rs. 20,000. The unit will be available for sale in China starting December 12 in Coral Sea, Monet, and Titanium Grey shades. We are yet to get the details on its launch in India and other markets.

