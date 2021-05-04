Vivo Y52s (T1 Edition) With Snapdragon 480 5G SoC Launched; How Is It Better Than Y52s? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The Vivo Y series has been expanded once again with the launch of the Y52s T1. The company had introduced the standard Y52s as a budget offering powered by Dimensity 720 processor. The latest device brings a different processor to the table and has arrived as another affordable offering by the brand backed with 5G network support. . What are the key differences between both the variants? Let's find out:

Vivo Y52s (T1 Edition): What's New?

The Vivo Y52s T1 is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. This entry-level chipset is the only distinction which this device has over the standard Vivo Y52s. The handset features 5G network support.

The processor combines Adreno 619 GPU and 8GB RAM. It is announced with 256GB onboard storage capacity. This once again is a high-end feature for the budget smartphone as we majority of these devices offer 128GB maximum storage capacity in general.

The remaining features such as the battery, display, and camera features are identical. Speaking of the other features, the Vivo Y52s T1 Edition has a 6.58-inch LCD display that supports 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The 90Hz refresh rate is a big highlight considering it to be a budget smartphone. The device sports a waterdrop style notch that accommodates the selfie camera.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y52s T1 has a dual-lens camera module at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor that has an f/1.79 aperture. There is an additional 2MP sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for bokeh effects. To capture selfies and for video calling, the smartphone uses an 8MP camera sensor upfront with an f/1.8 aperture.

The connectivity options besides 5G network support includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone uses a 5,000 mAh battery to keep the processor ticking and has 18W fast charging support as well. The Vivo Y52s T1 will boot on Android 11 OS and have a custom Origin OS 1.0 interface. There is a fingerprint scanner integrated within the power key for security.

Vivo Y52s (T1 Version) Price And Availability

The Vivo Y52s T1 version will be selling for CNY 2,099 (approx Rs. 23,000) in China. The handset comes in Cora Sea, Monet, and Titanium Grey colors. As of now, its availability is limited in the Chinese market only and the details on its global launch are not known.

Vivo Y52s (T1 Edition): Is It Better Than The Standard Model?

Looking at the overall spec-sheet, the Vivo Y52s T1 version has nothing major new to offer besides the affordable Snapdragon 480 processor with 5G network support. Vivo could have launched a new model altogether with differences in the other hardware department as well. That would have cut down on the confusion on selecting a variant from the same lineup.

