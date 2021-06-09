Vivo Y53s 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 90Hz Display Announced; India Launch Expected? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has introduced several smartphones in its affordable 'Y' series and has also lined up a bunch of other smartphones in this series for launch. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y53s has been announced in China as the latest addition to this series. The device comes as another affordable 5G smartphone for the masses packed with features such as the Snapdragon 480 SoC, and a 64MP dual-camera setup.

Vivo Y53s Hardware And Software

The Vivo Y53s employs the Snapdragon 480 processor under the hood. The affordable 5G MediaTek chipset is built on 8nm architecture and has an Adreno 619 GPU support. The smartphone is announced with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB native storage capacity. The device will ship with Android 11 OS baked over the new OriginOS 1.0 interface.

The Vivo Y53s features a 6.58-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz screen refresh rate. The device offers a standard waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The budget 5G smartphone is packed with a dual-lens camera system at the back for primary imaging.

The rear cameras comprise a 64MP main lens which is accompanied by a 2MP macro sensor. The Vivo Y53s has an 8MP snapper tucked inside the waterdrop notch for selfies and video calling. The handset offers a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

The connectivity options include dual SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Powering the Vivo Y53s is a 5,000 mAh battery that is aided by 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y53s 5G Price And Sale

The Vivo Y53s 5G's base model which features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration is launched for RMB 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,000). The 8GB RAM+ 236GB storage variant will be selling for RMB 1,999 (approx Rs. 22,000) in China. The color options announced include Iridescent, Seal Salt, and Starry Night colors.

When Can We Expect Vivo Y53s Budget 5G Smartphone's Launch In India?

Vivo hasn't revealed any official date for the Y53s 5G's launch in India or the remaining markets. However, the brand might reveal some information soon. The upcoming device is expected to carry a cheap price label in India as well.

It remains to be seen if this handset would debut below Rs. 20,000 or Rs. 15,000 price mark in the country. If it's the latter, then chances are it will amongst the most affordable 5G handsets in India that will be going up against the likes of Realme 8 5G and the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Both these devices have a sub Rs. 15,000 price tag and are quite popular in the affordable 5G segment. The Vivo Y53s' pricing would be the deciding factor giving it an edge over the rivals.

