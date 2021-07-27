Vivo Y53s (t1 version) China Telecom Listing Reveals Full Specs, Price; How's It Different? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo had introduced a t1 version of a smartphone with the Vivo Y31s. The company had introduced the Y52s (t1 version) as the second such offering. It seems that the company will continue this trend with its affordable 'Y' smartphone lineup. The brand is now gearing up for the launch of the Y53s (t1 version) whose product listing has revealed some crucial information such as pricing and key specs.

Vivo Y53s (t1 Version): Key Features To Check Out

The Vivo Y53s (t1 version) has made an appearance on the China Telecom Website bearing the V2068A model number. The listing has revealed the expected pricing and the specifications of the upcoming 5G smartphone.

The Vivo Y53s (t1 version) product listing suggests the handset will have a dimension of 163.95 x 75.30 x 8.50mm and 189 grams weight. The device will have a plastic build material with the rear panel featuring a dual-tone finish. The vertical camera setup on the top-left will have a dual sensor. The main camera would be a 64MP lens which will be aided by a 2MP secondary sensor.

The China Telecom listing confirms the affordable MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor driving the Vivo Y53s (t1 version). The smartphone will be launched with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage configuration. The unit will boot on Android 11 OS.

The Vivo Y53s (t1 version) is listed with a 6.58-inch display with 1080 x 2408 pixels FHD+ resolution. The device will have a traditional waterdrop notch which will be accommodating an 8MP camera for selfies. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. A 4,910 mAh battery rounds off the spec sheet.

What's Different Than The Standard Vivo Y53s?

Both the Vivo Y53s (t1 version) and the standard Y53s has a similar set of features. The display, camera, and battery specifications are identical. However, the processors powering both smartphones are different.

While the upcoming Y53s (t1 version) features a MediaTek Dimesnity processor, the standard variant is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 5G chipset. This is the only key difference between both smartphones.

Vivo Y53s (t1 version) Expected Price And Launch Timeline

The Vivo Y53s (t1 version)'s base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is said to carry a 1,999 CNY price tag (approx Rs. 22,800). The 256GB variant is said to cost 2,199 Yuan (approx Rs. 25,000).

Since the handset has been spotted at the China Telecom listing, it is likely to launch initially in China itself. The global launch might follow. However, there is no confirmation on the same just yet.

