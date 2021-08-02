Vivo Y53s With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC To Arrive Soon In India; Price Revealed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo launched the Vivo Y53s handset in both 4G and 5G variants. Now, the brand seems to be launching the 4G variant of the Vivo Y53s soon in India. The latest info has revealed the price of the smartphone in India. However, Vivo has not shared any word regarding this. To recall, the Vivo Y53s was launched with features like the MediaTek Helio G80, a 5,000 mAh battery, and among others.

Vivo Y53s India Price Revealed

The news came via 91mobiles who learned the price of the Vivo Y53s through offline retail sources. As per the info, the Vivo Y53s will cost in India Rs. 22,990 (Rs. 19,490 MOP) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. It will be available for purchase in the Deep Sea Blue and Fantastic Rainbow color options.

Vivo Y53s Features In India

The source has also shared the specifications of the upcoming Vivo Y53s. As per the listing, the Vivo Y53s will come with a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD panel and there will be a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera sensor. The handset will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that will also support a microSD card for additional storage expansion.

The phone will also come with 3GB virtual RAM and it will run Android 11-based FunTouch OS. A 5,000 mAh battery will fuel the device with 18W fast-charging support. Moreover, the Vivo Y53s will have a triple camera that will house a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.

Upfront, the phone will sport a 16MP selfie camera. Lastly, it will support a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port for charging and data sync for connectivity.

Vivo Y53s: What We Think

As of now, the brand is yet to confirm the launch date of the Vivo Y53s in India. So, we will request readers to wait for the official confirmation on the same. If the leaked price turns out to be true, the Vivo Y53s will compete with other mid-range devices with the same features. Besides, the smartphone also skips the 5G connectivity which is a downside in this range. Also, the same features you can get at an even lower-priced phone.

Best Mobiles in India