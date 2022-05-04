Vivo Y55 4G With 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price And Specifications News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vivo has launched a new smartphone - the Vivo Y55 4G in Vietnam. Already, the company has launched the Vivo Y55 5G, which uses MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Now, the 4G variant of the smartphone uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. Also, the rebranded variant of the Vivo Y55 4G has been launched as the iQOO Z6 44W smartphone was released in India.

Vivo Y55 4G Specifications

The Vivo Y55 4G offers different slight specs as compared to the Vivo Y55 5G. It bestows a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Under its hood, the smartphone uses a Snapdragon 680 SoC teamed up with 8GB RAM and supports the ability to expand it to another 4GB. Instead of the MediaTek smartphone in the 5G variant, the Vivo Y55 4G variant uses the Snapdragon chipset.

On the optics front, the Vivo smartphone flaunts a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, and a 2MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.4. At the front, the device flaunts a 16MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0. A 5000mAh battery powers the device from within delivering up to 18 hours of video streaming. It supports 44W fast charging and it is claimed to charge up to 50% with 28-minute charging support.

Other aspects of the Vivo Y55 4G include standard connectivity aspects such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual-SIM support.

Vivo Y55 4G Price And Availability

As of the Vivo Y55 4G has been released only in Vietnam. It has been launched only in a single storage option with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. It is priced at VND 6,990,000 (approx. Rs. 23,300). Vivo has launched the smartphone in two color options, including Black Star and Snow White. As of now, there is no word regarding the release of this smartphone in the other global markets. We can expect the device to be launched in the other markets sometime soon.

