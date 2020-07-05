Vivo Y70 With Exynos 880 SoC Leaked; Likely To Offer Identical Features As Y70s News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is working on yet another smartphone in its Y series. The device tipped to be under development is the Vivo Y70. The device will arrive as a sibling to the Vivo Y70s which debuted back in May this year. The upcoming handset is said to bear similar hardware as the previously launched model. Its features have been leaked via a post on Weibo. Following are the details:

Vivo Y70 Leaked Online

As per the Weibo listing, the Vivo Y70 will launch with an FHD+ LCD display that will offer 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The listing does not reveal the display size but confirms it to be a 60Hz panel. The device is listed with three rear cameras. The setup will comprise a 48MP primary sensor which will be a Samsung GM1 sensor.

The remaining cameras will be an 8MP sensor for wide-angle shots, a 2MP sensor for depth mapping. The cameras will come with support for Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS). The device is said to feature an 8MP sensor up front for selfies.

Its brain of operations will be the Exynos 880 processor. It is worth noting that the Vivo Y70s was the first handset in the market to launch with Samsung's mid-range chipset. The handset is listed with 6GB and 8GB RAM. It will offer a 128GB storage configuration and might not offer a storage expansion.

It is expected to offer similar connectivity aspects as the Vivo Y70s. It will be coming with a USB Type-C port and 3.5mm headphone jack beside the standard 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. Also, the battery backing it up will be a 4,500 mAh unit.

There is no detail on its launch and we don't know which markets will arrive initially. Also, its specifications are identical to the Y70s, except for the selfie camera. We are not sure what all differences it will offer in terms of hardware compared to its sibling.

