Vivo Y70s 5G With Exynos 880 SoC, 48MP Triple Camera Officially Unveiled News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has introduced a new smartphone in China under its mid-range 'Y' series called the Y70s. The device joins the list of company's 5G enabled devices. The device is announced with the Samsung's Exynos 880 processor and features a punch-hole design. It comes as one of the most affordable 5G smartphones by Vivo which is set to go on sale starting next month.

Vivo Y70s Price And Sale Details

The Vivo Y70s will be available for sale in two RAM and storage variants, i.e 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage. The base model will be selling at CNY 1,988 (approx Rs. 21,087), while the high-end variant will be retailing at CNY 2,198 (approx Rs. 23,302). It is scheduled to go on sale starting June 1 in China in Moon Shadow and Starlight Blue color options.

Vivo Y70s Full Specifications

The Vivo V70s is powered by the Samsung's octa-core Exynos 880 processor which has 1.8GHz clock speed. The chipset is aided by Mali G76 MP5 GPU and up to 8GB RAM. It offers 128GB storage configuration and supports external microSD card as well. The unit will boot on Android 10 OS and will come pre-installed with the Fun Touch OS 10 UI.

Upfront, the device sports an IPS LCD display which measures 6.53-inches in size. The display specs include 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. It comes with a 90.72 percent screen-to-body ratio and features a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The in-display camera cutout is equipped with a 16MP selfie snapper with an f/2.4 aperture. It sports a triple-camera setup on the rear which is packed with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The setup also houses an 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for ultra-wide angle shots and a 2MP sensor for depth shots.

Connectivity-wise, it offers a micro-USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The device also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. To keep everything in check, there is a 4,500 mAh battery unit assisted by 18W dual-engine flash charging technology.

Vivo is no doubt a popular Chinese brand when it comes to affordable smartphones. The company is also quite consistent with smartphone launches which make it a favorite amongst the budget consumers. The latest entrant by the company is one such good example. At an asking price of approx Rs. 21,087, the Vivo Y70s comes as the cheapest 5G smartphone yet.

