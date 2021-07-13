Vivo Y72 5G Complete Spec Sheet Revealed; Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz Display Confirmed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is ready to launch a new 'Y' series member in India called the Vivo Y72 5G. The device is slated for July 15 launch in the country and will be introduced as another budget offering by the brand. The device has been leaked several times online and is expected to be different from the international model launched in Thailand recently. Right ahead of the launch, the entire spec-sheet of the handset has been revealed. Here's what the upcoming affordable 5G smartphone would offer:

Vivo Y72 Full Specification

The Vivo Y72 5G's full specifications ahead of the official India launch have been revealed by 91Mobiles. As per the report, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor. Previous reports suggested that the handset will be using the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. However, it seems the company seems to be sticking to the chipset used on the original model.

The smartphone will be available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It will also have 4GB virtual RAM and expandable microSD card support. The handset will have Android 11 OS baked-on Funtouch OS. The device will be launched with a 6.58-inch Halo FullView display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution.

The display will have a punch-hole for the selfie camera and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Vivo Y72 5G's imaging setup will comprise a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The rear camera is said to offer features such as Pose Master and Face Beauty. There will also be a Super Night Mode for low light shots.

The report also reveals the connectivity options which are 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The handset will have a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Vivo Y72 5G Expected India Price

According to the report, the Vivo Y72 5G will be sold at Rs. 22,990 in India. The device is said to be available in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. With this price tag, the handset will be going up against the likes of OnePlus Nord and others.

