Vivo Y72 5G Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC: Features To Check Out

Vivo has been expanding its mid-range smartphone portfolio right from the beginning of this year. The latest one to join the bandwagon is the Vivo Y72. It is another 5G offering by the brand which comes with 5G connectivity. Powered by the MediaTek Dimesity 700, the Vivo Y72 5G has been announced in Thailand. It brings along a 64MP triple-rear camera module and FHD+ display to the table.

Vivo Y72 5G Key Highlights

The Vivo Y72 5G bestows an IPS LCD measuring 6.58-inches. The display specifications include 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel comes with a 96 percent NTSC color gamut and features a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The Vivo Y72 5G uses a triple-rear camera setup for imaging. The handset has a 64MP primary camera which is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor that has 120-degree FoV and a 2MP macro sensor. The U-shaped notch is a storehouse for a 16MP selfie camera.

The camera features include EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), and eye autofocus. There is a dedicated super night mode for low-light imaging. The Vivo Y72 5G is packed with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The octa-core 5G chipset is clubbed with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage.

The smartphone also has the support for microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android 11 OS and has the FunTouch OS 11.1 user interface. In terms of connectivity, the Vivo Y72 5G offers a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and dual SIM support.

The device is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The smartphone will draw its fuel via a 5,000 mAh battery unit and 18W fast charging technology.

Vivo Y72 5G Price And Sale Details

The Vivo Y72 5G has been announced in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration which carries a price label of 9,999 Baht which is around Rs. 23,376 in Indian currency. The device will be available for pre-order starting March 25. It will be available for sale starting March 31 in Dream Glow and Graphite Black shades.

Vivo has launched several mid-range 5G smartphones already, however, the Y72 5G comes as the fist 'Y' series device in the global market to come with 5G connectivity. The spec-sheet is well balanced for the price tag.

