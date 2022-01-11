Vivo Y72 5G Gets Price Cut In India; Now Available At Rs. 19,990 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo Y72 5G, the affordable 5G device which was launched back in July last year, has now received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 in India. The device was announced at Rs. 20,990, now retails for Rs. 19,990. Apart from the 5G connectivity, the Vivo Y72 is also packed with decent features such as a 90Hz display, dual-rear cameras, and so on.

Vivo Y72 5G New Price

The price cut info comes to the light via Mahesh Telecom. The single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Vivo Y72 5G will now cost Rs. 19,990 instead of its launch price of Rs. 20,990. The new price is already reflecting on e-commerce sites like Amazon and Flipkart and will also apply on the offline store.

However, the phone is still listed with its previous price tag on the official site. Further, the device is available in Prism Magic and Slate Grey color options in India.

Vivo Y72 5G Features In India

The Vivo Y72 5G comes with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2408 pixels) IPS display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The device runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage which also supports additional storage expansion via a microSD card. There is a 5,000 mAh battery unit that supports 18W fast charging tech.

For cameras, the device has a dual-rear camera system with a 48MP main lens and a 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the Vivo Y72 5G has an 8MP sensor at the front panel. Other aspects include 4GB virtual RAM, super night mode for low-light imaging, and ​a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Vivo Y72 5G: Should You Buy?

If you want to purchase a mid-range Vivo phone with 5G connectivity, then considering the Vivo Y72 won't disappoint you. You get a smooth scrolling experience along with great camera features. However, there are more options in this price range from brands like Samsung, Realme, and OnePlus.

