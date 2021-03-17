Vivo Y72 5G Launching On March 22; Another Mid-Range 5G Smartphone?

ENGLISH

    Vivo's smartphone launches for 2021 are only a beginning. The company is gearing up to bring in several new devices, including the Vivo Y72 5G. The report comes from Vivo Thailand, which confirmed the launch of the smartphone for March 22. The official teasers reveal the design and key specs of the upcoming Vivo Y72 5G.

    Vivo Y72 5G Launching On March 22: Details

     

    Vivo Y72 5G Launch Teased

    The Vivo Y72 5G will be hitting the Malaysian market on March 22 via an offline event. The shipping and sales will begin soon after. As a 5G smartphone, the upcoming Vivo Y smartphone could carry a premium mid-range price tag, and compete with devices like the Samsung Galaxy F62, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, and so on.

    Vivo Y72 5G Features Tipped

    Apart from the official renders, the Vivo Y72 5G has also appeared on several listings, including the Google Play Console. If these reports are to be believed, the Vivo Y72 5G will flaunt a 6.58 Full HD+ 1080p display with a 440ppi pixel density. The teasers also reveal a teardrop notch on the display for the selfie camera.

    The Vivo Y72 5G is tipped with a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP super-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth lens. A 16MP camera is rumored in the front for selfies and video calling. Under the hood, the upcoming Vivo Y72 5G is said to draw power from the MediaTek MT6833V chip, which is the Dimensity 700 chipset.

    From the looks of it, the chipset will be coupled with up to 8GB RAM. The storage capacity is still under wraps. Other details include a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphone will run Android 11 OS with FunTouch OS. The Vivo Y72 5G is also tipped to include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

     

    Vivo Y72 5G Launch: What To Expect?

    The Vivo Y72 5G joins the list of affordable 5G smartphones in the global market. Vivo notes this would be its first 5G-enabled Y-series smartphone for the global smartphone market. The smartphone will likely launch in Graphite Black and Dream Glow color options. We'll know more once it launches next week.

    Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 17:21 [IST]
    X