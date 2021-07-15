Vivo Y72 5G With 90Hz Display, SD480 Launched For Rs. 20,990; Where To Buy News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo Y72 5G has been launched in India as an affordable 5G-enabled device from the brand. The smartphone comes in a single storage variant and two color options. Features of the Vivo Y72 5G include a 90Hz display, 4GB virtual RAM, super night mode for low-light imaging, and much more. However, the Indian variant runs the SD480 chipset instead of the Dimensity 700 SoC featured on the international model.

Vivo Y72 5G Features

Apart from the processor, the Indian variant of the Vivo Y72 has also a different camera module. You get dual-rear cameras that include a 48MP main lens and a 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, the phone features an 8MP sensor, while the international model has a 16MP lens. Moreover, the Vivo Y72 5G runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top and comes with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2408 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage that can also be expanded via a microSD card. A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device that supports 18W fast charging. Lastly, the connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Vivo Y72 5G Price And Availability In India

The Vivo Y72 5G price has been set at Rs. 20,990 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone can be purchased in Prism Magic and Slate Grey color options starting today (July 15) via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Vivo India e-store, and other retail stores.

As a part of launch offers, you get a flat Rs. 1,500 cashback on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Bank credit card and EMI transactions, a one-time screen replacement, and Jio benefits worth Rs. 10,000. There are also no-cost EMI options.

Can Beat Other Mid-Range Phones?

Considering the price, we can say Vivo could have offered improved features. However, the 90Hz refresh rate will offer you a smooth display experience and the super night mode feature will allow taking good images in low-light conditions. When it comes to competition, the smartphone might lag behind as mid-range smartphones like OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the iQOO Z3 5G offer improved features compared to the Vivo Y72.

