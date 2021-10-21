Vivo Y72t With Dimensity 810 SoC, 64MP Dual Cameras Goes Official; Price, Full Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has launched yet another phone in its affordable "Y" series. The latest model to join the company's budget product portfolio is the Vivo Y71t. The device is announced in China powered by the Dimenity 810 SoC and a dual-camera module. The device brings some other modern-day features to the table for affordable pricing. The complete specifications, as well as the pricing, are listed below:

Vivo Y71t Complete Specifications, Software

The Vivo Y71t has been announced with an FHD+ AMOLED display that measures 6.44-inches. The panel supports standard 60Hz refresh rate and has a waterdrop notch instead of a punch-hole cutout for selfies and video calling.

This notch is equipped with a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling with an f/2.2 aperture.

The primary imaging setup at the back has only dual sensors including a 64MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

This is a slightly different approach than the general triple and quad-camera module on the mid-range phones. The Vivo Y71t is powered by the Diemsnity 810 SoC which is a new affordable octa-core 5G processor by MediaTek.

The Vivo Y72t has been launched with 8GB RAM option 128GB/256GB storage option. It also has a microSD card support (up to 256GB) for storage expansion.

The firmaware pre-installed is Android 11 OS which is wrapped around the new OriginOS 1.0 interface. The device offers a USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, dual SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Bluetooth connectivity options.

For security, this handset has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Vivo Y72t uses a 4,000 mAh battery to keep the processor ticking. This setup is slightly smaller compared to the competitions where you get a 5,000 mAh or above battery unit. The fast charging speeds here is 44W which makes up for the smaller battery size.

Vivo Y72t Price, Expected India Launch Date

The Vivo Y72t with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration will be available for purchase at 1,799 Yuan which is around Rs. 21,000 in Indian currency. The 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage option is announced at 1,999 Yuan which is roughly around Rs. 23,000.

The color options are dual, i.e, Midnight Blue and Mirage. The details related to the Vivo Y72t's India launch are at large. The company has also no revealed the timeline for its debut in the remaining markets.

