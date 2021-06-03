Just In
Vivo Y73 2021 With 64MP Triple Cameras To Launch This Month; What To Expect?
Vivo Y73 2021 could soon make its debut in the country. The phone was recently spotted on the Google Play Console and IMEI database. Now, an exclusive report from MySmartPrice (via tipster Yogesh) reveals the launch timeline and detailed features of the Vivo Y73 2021. As per the report, the India launch of the Vivo Y73 2021 will happen by this month. However, the exact launch date is yet to be revealed.
Vivo Y73 2021 Details
The phone is expected to have a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with HDR10 support. The report did not mention the screen refresh rate. It will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The processing will be handled by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC that runs the smartphones like Realme 8 5G and the Infinix Note 10 Pro.
The Vivo Y73 2021 will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable). Other storage options are also expected. Besides, the phone will support 3GB extended RAM. There will be a triple-camera setup at the rear including a 64MP main lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP sensor. For selfies, the phone will offer a 16MP front-facing camera.
Moreover, the Vivo Y73 2021 will run Android 11 OS and pack a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W FlashCharge technology that claims to charge the phone from zero to 64 percent in just 30 minutes. For connectivity, the Vivo V73 2021 will support 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.0. Lastly, it will measure 161.24 x 74.37 x 7.36mm and weighs 170 grams.
Vivo Y73 2021: What We Think
Looking at features, it can be said that the upcoming Vivo smartphone will be a mid-range device that could start at around Rs. 15,000. We cannot surely comment on this as the brand has not shared a word regarding the Vivo Y73 2021.
However, if the phone indeed comes with the same leaked features, it can beat smartphones like the Realme 8 and the Redmi Note 10. Besides, features like 33W FlashCharge, extended RAM, and the Helio G95 SoC will make it the best in this price range.
