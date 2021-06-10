Vivo Y73 With 64MP Camera, Helio G95 SoC Announced At Rs. 20,999; Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has added a mid-range device to its Y-series named the Vivo Y73 (2021). The smartphone comes with the Helio G95 SoC, 4,000 mAh battery, and much more. However, the smartphone supports only 4G connectivity which could be a drawback for the Vivo Y73 in this price range. Besides, the phone also lacks a high refresh rate and comes with a single storage configuration.

Vivo Y73 Design

Upfront, the phone features a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera and slim bezels. The camera sensors of the Vivo Y73 are placed into a square-shaped module along with an LED flash. The branding name is placed at the bottom of the rear panel. Besides, the device is very light in weight and just 7.38mm in thickness.

Vivo Y73 Features

Running Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11, the Vivo Y73 draws power from the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM along with a 3GB extended RAM. The 128GB of onboard storage is also expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The phone has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with HDR10 support. A 4,000 mAh battery fuels the device that supports 33W fast charging. Moreover, you get a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The main 64MP lens is assisted by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. Lastly, the Vivo Y73 supports an in-display fingerprint scanner and 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Vivo Y73 Price And Availability In India

The price of the Vivo Y73 in India has been set at Rs. 20,999 for the sole variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM option. The phone will be available for purchase in Diamond Flare and Roman Black color options. It is already up for grabs on Flipkart and other retail outlets. Vivo is also offering one-time free screen replacement and Rs. 1,000 cashback for HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank users.

Vivo Y73: Best In This Segment?

Considering the features, we cannot say the Vivo Y73 will be the best to consider for an asking price of Rs. 20,999. The design, mid-range gaming-centric processor, and 64MP main lens of the Vivo Y73 can be plus points. However, Vivo could have offered a high refresh rate and better camera features as well.

You can get a high refresh rate, better camera sensors, and 5G connectivity at a lower price from phones like the Poco M3 Pro and the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

Best Mobiles in India