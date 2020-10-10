Just In
Vivo Y73s With MediaTek 700 SoC Officially Announced: Another Budget 5G Smartphone?
Vivo has announced a new smartphone for budget-conscious consumers. The company has launched the device in its 'Y' series and is marketing it as the Vivo Y73s. The device comes with 5G network support and has been packed with a mid-range MediaTek Dimensity processor and a triple-lens rear camera module.
Vivo Y73s 5G Hardware And Software Details
The Vivo Y73s comes equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. The company has announced the smartphone in a single 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage option. Sadly, the device comes void of external microSD card support.
The company has launched the device with three rear cameras where the primary sensor is a 48MP lens with an f/1.79 aperture. The device also has an 8MP sensor with a 120-degree FoV and an f/1.79 aperture for selfies and a 2MP sensor for selfie shots.
The Vivo Y73s has a 6.44-inch AMOLED panel with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. The display is HDR 10 certified which will allow it to stream 1080p videos on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos. There is a waterdrop notch which houses a 16MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.
This setup is used for selfies and video calls. The display also has a fingerprint scanner inscribed for security. Besides, the 5G network support, it comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, dual-SIM support, a USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a 4,100 mAh battery which comes with 18W fast charging tech.
Vivo Y73s Price And Sale
The Vivo Y73s is launched for 1,988 Yuan which is somewhere around Rs. 21,665 in Indian currency. The device will be selling in Black Mirror and Silver Moon colour options. Its availability details for India and other markets haven't been shared yet, but some information might surface in the coming days.
