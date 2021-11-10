Vivo Y76s With Dimensity 810 Announced At Rs. 20,900; Does Dimensity 810 Makes It Better? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has today announced a new Y-series device named the Vivo Y76s smartphone in China. The smartphone comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip which runs the recently launched Lava Agni 5G, Realme 8s, and so on.

Other features include 44W charging, a dual-rear camera system, and so on. The Vivo Y76s also carries an affordable price tag and comes with up to 256GB storage option. Check here how Vivo Y76s is better than the other Dimensity 810-powered phones.

Vivo Y76s Price Comparison With Other Dimensity 810-Powered Phones

The Vivo Y76s price has been set in China at CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 20,900) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also a high-end 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM model which is priced at CNY 1,999 (around Rs. 23,200). Comparing with other Dimensity 810-powered phones, the Vivo Y76s is priced higher.

For instance, the Realme 8s with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is selling at Rs.19,999 in India. However, the Vivo Y76s has some improved features compared to the Realme 8s.

Vivo Y76s Key Features: Better Than Other Dimensity 810-Powered Phones?

In terms of design, the Vivo Y76s flaunts a premium look which comes in Galaxy Blue, Star Diamond White, and Starry Night Black color options. Plus, the phone comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). There is a 4,100 mAh battery unit that supports 44W charging tech which is far better than other Dimensity 810-powered phones that usually come with 33W or 33W charging technology.

For cameras, the Vivo Y76s has a dual rear camera setup which is a downside compared to other phones. However, Vivo has used the 50MP primary sensor that comes with an f/1.8 lens and is paired with a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the phone features an 8MP selfie camera sensor, while other devices like the Realme 8s 5G and the Lava Agni 5G with the same Dimensity 810 chipset offer a 16MP sensor.

Upfront, the Vivo Y76s has a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. However, the phone does not support a higher refresh rate. Other features of the Vivo Y76s include Android 11 OS with OriginOS 1.0 and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Lastly, connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

All in all, the 44W charging, up to 256GB storage option, and OriginOS 1.0 are plus points for the Vivo Y76s. However, the lack of a higher refresh rate, missing of an ultra-wide-lens, low-resolution front camera sensor puts the Vivo Y76s behind.

Vivo Y76s: Coming To India?

As far as the India launch is concerned, there is no info regarding the global or India's launch at this moment. If the Vivo Y76s will come into the country in the future, it is believed to compete against the Realme 8s, Lava Agni, and so on.

