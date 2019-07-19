Vivo Y7s Launched With Super AMOLED Display, Triple Cameras And More News oi-Karan Sharma

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone marker is not ready to stop anytime soon. Recently, the company launched its S1 smartphone in Indonesia and now it has announced Y7s for the Chinese consumers. The highlights of the smartphone are the triple rear camera setup, a 16MP front camera, 6GB RAM, a Super AMOLED display, and a lot more. Here are the details about the smartphone which you should know before making the purchase decision.

Vivo Y7s Specifications

The Vivo Y7s comes with a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display also have a waterdrop notch. It is also integrated with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65, clubbed with ARM Mali-G52 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD cards.

On the optical front, the Vivo Y7s sports triple rear camera setup with a combination of 16MP Sony IMX499 sensor + 8MP 120-degree ultrawide sensor + 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. Up front, it houses a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac dual-band, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS, microUSB port. It also comes with 3.5mm audio jack and FM Radio support.

The Vivo Y7s is fuelled by a 4500mAh battery with Vivo's Dual Engine fast charging support. It runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9 in on top.

The Vivo Y7s is launched in Sea Breeze Blue and Polished Blue color options and the smartphone comes with a price tag of 1,798 Yuan ($ 261 and Rs. 17,990 approx). The smartphone will go on sale from July 20 in the Chinese smartphone market. Indian consumers have to wait for a while for the company to announce the availability of the device in the country.

