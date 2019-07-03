Just In
- 46 min ago Oraimo Launches Toast 10 Power Bank With 10,000mAh Capacity In India
- 1 hr ago Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Is This Gaming Device Also A Good Overall Phone?
- 1 hr ago Samsung Fixes Galaxy Fold Display Issues — Will Soon Hit Stores: Report
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy A30s Spotted On Geekbench; Outshines Redmi 7 In Benchamark Scores
Don't Miss
- Movies Rakshit Shetty's Avane Srimannarayana Is Made For Everyone Says Producer Mallikarjunaiah
- News How terror links with madrasas grew as the West Bengal administration slept
- Lifestyle Cupping Therapy: Types, Benefits And Side Effects
- Education 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2019 To Be Released On This Date
- Finance What Is MCLR? How Is It Different From Base Rate?
- Sports Rayudu thanks Virat Kohli and rates his career a "wonderful journey"
- Automobiles MG eZS Electric SUV India-Launch Details Explained — To Be Available In Five Cities By December 2019
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Vivo Y90 With 8MP Rear Camera Likely Launching In Mid-July For Rs. 6,990
Vivo launched a budget smartphone- the Y12 last month in the Indian market. Now, the company is gearing up to extend the Y series in India with the launch of Vivo Y90. The smartphone will likely be announced with a sub Rs 10,000 price tag this month.
Vivo Y90 India Launch Date, Expected Price, And Specifications:
The Vivo Y90 is said to hit the shelves by mid-July in India. The entry-level smartphone will be available starting at Rs. 6,990 and will pack some basic set of hardware. The device is suggested to come with a single lens front and rear camera setup.
The handset will likely sport an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. The device is said to be available with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage configuration. The processor and display features are still under wraps and it remains to be seen what new features the device will offer.
The leaked renders indicate towards an upcoming rival of the popular budget smartphones such as Realme C2 and Xiaomi Redmi 7A. While the former is already available starting at Rs. 5,999, the latter is tipped to be launched for Rs. 7,000 approximately.
Recently, Vivo also launched its first Z series smartphone- the Z1 Pro in India. The smartphone adorns a 6.5-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. One of the major highlights of this device is its punch-hole display which houses a 32MP selfie snapper.
The device packs three rear cameras with a 16MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The handset runs on a Snapdragon 710 chipset and ships with Android Pie OS. It has been launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The unit is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
25,990
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
9,999
-
10,990
-
17,999
-
25,990
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800
-
13,900
-
1,100
-
11,000
-
30,360
-
28,335