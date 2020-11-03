Vivo Y91i Top Variant Gets Price Cut In India: Worth A Buy? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo launched the budget Y91i smartphone back in March 2019. The device had received a price cut in the offline market last year itself. The company had announced the device in dual RAM and storage option during the launch, later, the company added a new 3GB RAM variant in the mix. In the latest development, this model's price has been axed in India. Check out the details below:

Vivo Y91i Discount Details

The Vivo Y91i's top model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage was launched for Rs. 8,999 in India. The device has now received a price cut of Rs. 500 and is being sold for Rs. 8,490. You can purchase the handset with the new pricing online via Amazon as well as the company's official website.

It is also available for purchase at Flipkart. As for the other models, the 2GB RAM+ 32GB storage variant is selling for Rs. 7,990, whereas the 2GB RAM+ 16GB variant is retailing for Rs. 7,490. The smartphone can be purchased in Fusion Black and Ocean Blue colour options.

Is Vivo Y91i Still Worth A Buy?

Let's have a look at the spec-sheet first. The Vivo Y91i is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor clubbed with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. The handset also has support for microSD card for additional storage space. The device arrived with Android 8.1 Oreo OS topped with Funtouch OS 4.5 OS.

However, the company had released a stable Android Pie update for the device later. The Vivo Y91o has a 6.22-inch LCD panel with 19:9 aspect ratio and 720 x 1520 pixels HD+ resolution.

There is a waterdrop notch which has a 5MP selfie camera. The handset features a single 13MP camera at the rear. It has a 4,030 mAh battery unit which takes charge over a microUSB port.

The device packs entry-level hardware and currently it's the sub Rs. 10,000 price tag which grabs the attention. The market today has some good devices in this segment that offer better hardware and new Android 10 OS as well. You should consider other options as well before investing in this device.

