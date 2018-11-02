Vivo Y93 announced with waterdrop notch display, 4030mAh battery and more

Smartphone maker Vivo has announced its latest mid-range smartphone Vivo Y93 in Chineses smartphone market. The smartphone comes as a new addition to the Y series of the company's portfolio. The Highlights of the phone is its 19:9 aspect ratio screen, water drop notch, and huge 4030mAh battery. Here is the detailed report on the specification of the newly launched smartphone.

Vivo Y93 specifications

Vivo Y93 sports a 6.22-inch FullView 2.5D curved glass display, with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The screen carries a waterdrop notch along with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 439 SoC (Quad 1.95GHz Cortex A53 + Quad 1.45GHz Cortex A53) clubbed with Adreno 505 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, if that is not enough then you can expand the memory with a microSD card.

On the optical front, the Vivo Y93 features a dual-camera setup on the rear with the combination of a 13-megapixel and secondary 2-megapixel rear camera sensor along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The smartphone doesn't come with any fingerprint scanner but the front camera supports face unlock feature.

On the connectivity part, the smartphone offers dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack. The dimensions of the phone are 155.1 × 75.09 × 8.28mm and it weighs around 163.5 grams.

The Vivo Y93 is fueled by a powerful 4030mAh built-in battery and runs on Funtouch OS 4.5 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo). The newly launched smartphone is available in Midnight Black and Purple color options. The Y93 comes with a price tag of 1500 yuan (Rs 15,890 approx) and it will go on sale in China soon.