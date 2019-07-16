Vivo Z1 Pro Sale At 12PM: Price, Specifications, And More News oi-Karan Sharma

Vivo Z1 Pro is all set to go onflash sale on July 16 in India Starting 12 PM noon via e-commerce website Flipkart. The company launched the smartphone at the beginning of this month and it went on sale for the first time on July 11. If you missed the first sale, then this is another chance to grab the smartphone. Similar to all its sales Vivo has not disclosed the number of units available for sale so you have to be very quick for placing your order.

Vivo Z1 Pro Price And Offer

The Vivo Z1 Pro will be available in Sonic Blue, Mirror Black, and Sonic Black color choices. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will be up for sale at Rs 14,990 and the mid-range variation with 6GB RAM+ 64GB ROM will be up for Rs. 16,990.

The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM will cost you Rs. 17,990. Flipkart is also providing a discount of Rs. 750 on ICICI credit or debit card purchase. In addition, Jio users will likewise get Rs 6000 advantages in the form of vouchers. Moreover, you can also opt for the EMI option which starts from 498 per month.

Vivo Z1 Pro Specifications

The Vivo Z1 sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 . It has a bezel-less design and a punch-hole selfie camera. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 712 SoC, clubbed with Adreno 616 GPU.

The Vivo Z1 Pro is backed by a 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB storage variants. The smartphone is fuelled by a 5000mAh battery which is claimed to offer 7.5 hours of PUBG gameplay. It also comes with 18W fast charging and reverses charging support.

