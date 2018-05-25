Vivo Z1 up for pre-orders ahead of its official launch

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has announced a new smartphone name Z1, which will be the new addition to company's new Z series portfolio in China. It seems that Vivo is not going to stop so easily.

Today is the official launch of the Vivo Z1 and it's been reported that the phone is already gone on for sale, ahead of its official launch. The company has already started taking pre-orders for the Vivo Z1 in China and the phone is been listed for a price of 1,798 Yuan (approx Rs 19,196)

The Vivo Z1 will be the first smartphone in the company's new budget Z-series lineup which will focus on the mid-range market. The Vivo Z1 comes with a 6.26-inch 2.5D curved glass Full-Screen display with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19:9. This will be the second phone from Vivo to sport a notch on top of the screen.

The smartphone is backed by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 AIE processor 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU, clubbed with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. This is the same processor which was found inside the flagship model X21 UD.

Coming to the camera part, the smartphone comes with a dual camera setup with the combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Along with the camera housing on the back, the phone also comes with a rear placing fingerprint scanner. On the front side, the Z1 houses a 24-megapixel selfie snapper for taking better selfies and video calling.

As far as connectivity concern, the Vivo Z1 comes with Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, and GPS. It also comes with a Face Unlock feature for added security.

The phone is backed by a 3,260mAh non-removable battery, and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out of the box with the company's own custom user interface on top. The smartphone is already available for pre-orders in China, and it will start shipping from 4th June.