Vivo Z3 Emerald color variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage launched

Vivo has announced a new smartphone in its hometown China. The latest entry is a new color variant of the Vivo Z3 smartphone which was announced last year itself in the Chinese market. The mid-range smartphone by the company offers some latest set of features such as a teardrop notch display, dual-camera setup and Snapdragon 670 processor etc. This comes following the launch of Vivo V15 and Vivo V15 Pro smartphones in the market, which shows that the company is working with full force in designing smartphones.

Previously, the VivoZ3 shipped in two different color option, i.e, Aurora Blue and Dream Powder colors. Whereas, the latest color variant introduced for the Vivo Z3 is Emerald. The new color variant is currently announced in the Chinese market and it is currently unknown as to when it be available for the rest of the globe.

The Vivo Z3 Emerald color variant will be available in two different configurations to choose from. There is a 6GB RAM with 64GB storage and a 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. While the former has been priced at RMB 1,968 (Rs 20,815 roughly), the later carries a price tag of RMB 2,098 (approx Rs 22,190). The device is already up for pre-orders on Chinese website Jingdong and the official sale starts on March in China.

To recall, the Vivo Z3 comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. For optics, the smartphone features a dual primary camera module with a 16MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 12MP front camera. Like mentioned earlier, it is powered by Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 670 processor and an Android Oreo OS onboard. It has a 3,315mAh non-removable battery fuelling it.

