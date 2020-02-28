Vivo Z6 5G With Liquid Cooling, Quad-Cameras Launched: Price And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

Vivo has launched its latest mid-range 5G smartphone - the Vivo Z6 and expands its Z series portfolio in China. The smartphone was rumored for quite a while and now it's officially revealed by the company. The highlights of the smartphone are Snapdragon 765G SoC, 48MP camera, Android 10, punch-hole display, including others. Here are the details:

Vivo Z6 Specifications

The Vivo Z6 comes equipped with a 6.57-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 × 2080 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 90.74% screen-to-body ratio. It also sports a punch-hole camera situated on the top-right corner of the display.

On the software part, the smartphone runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10. The Vivo Z6 also offers a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for security and one-touch unlock.

As far as hardware is concerned, the Vivo Z6 5G is juiced by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, clubbed with Adreno 620 GPU. The smartphone is backed by 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB/128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage. Besides, the Vivo Z6 also comes equipped with liquid cooling technology which is capable of reducing the temperature of the phone by up to 10-degrees.

On the optical front, the smartphone offers a quad-camera setup with the combination of 48MP main camera + 8MP 112-degree ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP 4cm macro lens + 2MP depth sensor for portraits along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the Vivo Z6 offers 5G SA + NSA support, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, dual-frequency (L1+L5), GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, and USB Type-C.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery with 44W ultra-fast flash charge support and the company claims that it is capable of charging the smartphone up to 70 percent in 35 minutes and 100 percent in 65 minutes.

The Vivo Z6 5G smartphone is launched in Aurora Black, silver, and ice blue color options with a price tag of Yuan 2198 (approx Rs. 22,524) for 6GB RAM +128GB ROM variant. The 8GB RAM +128GB storage variant is listed for Yuan 2,598 (approx Rs. 26,620). The smartphone will be available for sale in China from February 29, 2020.

