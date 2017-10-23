Vodafone partners with Micromax, launches Bharat2 Ultra budget smartphone

Domestic handset manufacturer Micromax has announced the launch "Bharat2 Ultra" budget smartphone at Rs 999 in partnership with telecom operator Vodafone.

The existing and new Vodafone users will have to buy the smartphone priced at Rs.2,899 and will have to simply do a recharge of at least Rs 150/- per month for three years and at the end of 18 months, users will receive a cashback of Rs. 900/- and after another 18 months, a cash back of Rs. 1,000/- respectively, in their Vodafone M-Pesa wallets, enabling them to transact digitally or withdraw cash, as per their convenience.

"The Bharat-Series has been aimed at an acquisition of the first generation smartphone users. This partnership with Vodafone will help bring in the next phase of smartphone adoption by hand-holding consumers to upgrade them from feature phones to smartphones," Rahul Sharma, co-founder, Micromax.

"We believe that greater device affordability and low-cost data packs will drive increased smartphone adoption, as there is still a huge gap. At Micromax, we want to give superior device experience in an affordable way and Bharat range is a testimony of the same, having already sold more than 2 million handsets," he added.

The new smartphone is powered by Spreadtrum SC9832 1.3Ghz quad-core processor coupled with 512 MB RAM and 4 GB internal storage. On the display front, the phone has a 4-inch WVGA screen. There is a 2 MP rear camera and 0.3 MP front-facing camera.

The device also comes with different camera modes like scene, frame, and burst which at the entry level of smartphones is a feature that users will enjoy. The handset runs on Android Marshmallow with 1300 mAh battery and supports full video viewing, social networking, and chat apps to give a complete smartphone experience to users.

Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India said, "We are delighted to partner with Micromax to democratize the 4G smartphones at a never before price of under Rs. 999/-This will help fulfill the aspirations of several million phone users across the country who desire a smartphone but couldn't afford one. It will also encourage current nonusers of 4G to upgrade and enjoy a richer user experience with Vodafone SuperNet 4G. "