Want To Witness Solar Eclipse 2020; Here’s How?

    The year 2020 is turning out to be the most happening year for celestial events. We already have witnessed the Pink Super Moon and the Strawberry Moon. Now, another major celestial event is just around the corner. For those who are unaware, the first solar eclipse of this year is all set to roll tomorrow, i.e, June 21, 2020. We bet you all must be curious when and how you can get a glimpse of this major solar eclipse. Read on to know more:

    When Will Solar Eclipse Visible In India?

    The first solar eclipse of 2020 will be visible from different parts of the world. Not just India, this celestial event will cover up skies Africa, Europe, Australia, and some other regions of Asia as well. Coming to the timings, the solar eclipse will begin at 9:15 am IST; it will be partial in the initial. The eclipse will be at its full swing at 12:10 pm IST when it will appear as a "ring of fire".

    The solar eclipse event will also be streamed online on YouTube via several channels. But, for those who want to witness this event live, make sure you take all the necessary precautions. This event should not be seen with naked eyes. The reason is sudden exposure to light which causes a blinding effect. This is also known as "eclipse blindness".

    What Exactly Is A Solar Eclipse?

    The solar eclipse is that celestial event when Moon blocks the Sun rays to fall on earth by coming in between the orbit. It is worth mentioning that during the solar eclipse, the Moon could either partially or completely block the sun leaving just a shadow to fall on Earth. Tomorrow's solar eclipse is one of the major ones and the "ring of fire" outline is what makes it special.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 16:26 [IST]
    X