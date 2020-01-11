Meet The World’s Smallest Phone, Zanco tiny t2! News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Zini Mobiles, a UK-based smartphone brand has come up with an interesting device. Well, it is the world's smallest 3G phone. Called Zanco tiny t2, the device weighs as light as just 31 grams. Similar to the other phones, it can handle all the functionalities despite its compact form factor.

Zanco tiny t2 Specifications

The Zanco tiny t2, the tiniest phone arrives with features such as a camera, video recording support, FM Radio, calendar, games, MP3 and MP4 playback. Users can make calls or send text messages that are the primary functionalities of any mobile phone.

What's more interesting is that the Zanco tiny t2 comes with a microSD card for expandable storage support up to 32GB to store songs and photos. Also, there are Bluetooth and SOS message functionalities too on this device. The company notes that the battery powering the Zanco tiny t2 may not be as huge as the standard phone batteries but it can last up to 7 days of standby time.

Furthermore, the world's smallest 3G phone comes with slew inbuilt apps such as Filer Manager, Task Manager, Calculator, and Notepad. Apart from this, users can also manage the Alarm clock and Calendar on the device.

Zanco tiny t2 Price And Availability

The Zanco tiny t2 has been launched via the Kickstarter campaign and is priced at $59 (approx. Rs. 4,200) for the early buyers as a part of the Super Early Bird reward. Post this period, buyers can get their hands on the device for $69 (approx. Rs. 4,900) as a part of the Early Bird reward. Moreover, the Kickstarter Special pack is priced at $79 (approx. Rs. 5,600).

It is touted by the company that the device will be shipped to interested users in the USA, UK, India, Japan, Germany, China, and the Netherlands for free. Notably, the free shipping will be available only on the Super Early Bird and Single Pack rewards. Notably, the company launched the Zanco tiny t1 back in 2017.

What We Think

In the current time, when smartphone displays are getting advanced and range as big as 6 inches with 2K resolution, it is interesting to see the world's smallest smartphone. Personally, I think that such a device will not be suitable for gaming, video recording, browsing, etc. However, it is a nifty device that is meant for those who want a compact device. We are yet to see how users will perceive this device.

Best Mobiles in India