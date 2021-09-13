Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Official Teaser Confirms September 15 Launch; What To Expect News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi's upcoming premium mid-range 5G smartphone called the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (New Edition) has been teased last week itself. The handset is expected to be a new variant of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G which was announced earlier this year alongside the Mi 11 Pro and the vanilla Mi 11. Xiaomi is doing away with the Mi branding and the upcoming Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G is amongst the first offering without the Mi labelling. Xiaomi has now teased the Mi 11 Lite NE's launch itself.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE (New Edition) Global Launch Soon?

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE's launch has been rumoured for September 15 alongside the Mi Pad 5 and the Xiaomi 11T smartphone lineup. The same has been now confirmed by the brand via a new teaser stating "A New Lite is Coming" at 8 PM GMT (1.30 AM IST) on September 15.

It is worth mentioning that the company teaser only hints at the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition's launch. Other models are yet to be teased by the company. The company is expected to stream the launch event live via its official social media handles.

We are expecting the company to share the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G's India launch timeline as well in the coming days. It is worth mentioning that the leaks have also suggested this handset break covers in different markets with the Xiaomi CC11 moniker. It remains to be seen if India is one of those markets.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition Features To Expect

All the recent leaks and rumours have suggested the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G will be launched with the Snapdragon 778G processor. This is one major upgrade over the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G which was powered by the Snapdragon 780G SoC instead. The device is tipped with up to 12GB RAM and a 256GB storage option.

Something new is right around the corner. ❄️



Get ready for the special date!



2021.9.15｜20:00 GMT+8 #XiaomiProductLaunch #Xiaomi11LiteSeries pic.twitter.com/ekjLXo4RJL — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) September 11, 2021

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is also rumoured to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP macro sensor. The handset is speculated to sport an AMOLED display measuring 6.5-inches.

The panel will have a 1080p FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G New Edition's leaked renders have also revealed a punch-hole camera cutout housing a 16MP selfie snapper. The device is further said to feature a 4,250 mAh battery unit combined with 33W fast charging.

If the leaked spec sheet is correct, the upcoming Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE would arrive as a competent premium mid-range smartphone in the market. The expected 329 euros price tag (approx. Rs. 28,000). However, the Indian pricing is speculated to be between Rs. 23,000 to Rs. 24,000 in the country.

